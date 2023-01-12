Vacant land once used to house Wolverhampton care home set to be sold off by council chiefs

Land in Pendeford where Nelson Mandela House used to be

Council chiefs agreed to bulldoze Nelson Mandela House in Whitburn Close, in the Pendeford area of Wolverhampton, in 2016.

It was torn down alongside three others to save roughly £2.6 million, with staff and residents being transferred to other city sites.

The decision came despite backlash from Unison and a petition signed by 5,637 people to save the site and another care home in the city.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Following detailed, time-consuming feasibility studies, the best option for this brownfield site is to market it for commercial development – creating local jobs and improving the community offer.

"The site has been declared a level three flood risk by the Environment Agency, making it unsuitable for housing development.

"The council has appealed this decision, but appeals are not currently being processed as the flood risk maps are not due to be updated for at least another 18-24 months.

"Therefore, we are proposing the sale of the site as the quickest way to bring it back into use, shed maintenance costs, and remove any issues with anti-social behaviour and potential fly-tipping.”

The now-brownfield land will be offered to the open market via either informal tender or auction for commercial opportunities. The decision is set to be approved at a meeting next week.

Councillor Adam Collinge, a Conservative councillor who represents the Oxley ward, claimed the area and residents had been "let down" after the site was demolished in the face of "huge public anger".

"Something really positive can be achieved here as long as it benefits local people, it's a great location," he said. "The council must consider best value and what is best for the local area. Residents also need some assurance on timescales; we don't want to wait another seven years. And critically, the community needs to be fully engaged and consulted on future proposals."