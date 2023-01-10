Notification Settings

Dozens of firefighters battling serious house fire in Wolverhampton

Around 40 firefighters are battling a serious house fire in Wolverhampton.

Motorists are being urged of disruption in the area and urged to find alternative routes.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We are currently dealing with a significant house fire in Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton. Around 40 of our staff are on scene and making good progress. Please check your route for disruption if travelling near to the area."

