Friends of 70 years reunited at Wolverhampton care home

Ann Hunt, left, was reunited with Brenda Cartwright

Ann Hunt lives at MHA Waterside House and met up with Brenda Cartwright, who came to visit her.

The pair first met in 1951 and worked at Yale the lock makers in Wednesfield, where Brenda worked as a secretary and Ann was a junior office worker.

They worked together for a few years and didn’t see each other again until about 30 years later when they were both looking into going into further education.

The friends decided to stay in touch with each other, mainly by telephone.

Several years later Ann worked for Woolley and Bevan Solicitors,where Ann recommended Brenda for the job of a secretary and then they worked together for another eight years.

Brenda kept in touch with Ann’s husband when her friend was diagnosed with dementia and moved into the MHA Waterside House.

Michelle Jones, activity coordinator said: “Ann was over the moon when she saw Brenda and recognised her instantly.

“She put her hands in the air and hugged Brenda which was lovely to see.

“Brenda called the home prior to her visit, and we were more than happy for her to come and visit.

“She had been planning to visit prior to the pandemic but she was waiting for it to be safe before she came.

“She bought some old photographs of the two from their younger days and they were looking through them together.

“They were reminiscing about their work parties, where they would go in fancy dress and have a great time