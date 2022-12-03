Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton artist explores the phenomenon of private number plates

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

The uniquely British phenomenon of private number plates are the subject of Wolverhampton based artist Suki Chumber's latest exhibition.

Suki Chumber has photographed private number plate owners since 2019.
Suki Chumber has photographed private number plate owners since 2019.

Since 2019 the artist has photographed drivers with their cars and personalised plates around his home town for his exhibition "PR1V4TES" at Wolverhampton Art Gallery.

He said: "This project has received a huge amount of interest and people are very excited to be involved."

The artist wonders why the private number plate is so popular in the British Asian community.

He said: "By having a private car plate do we become more British or something? Or are we just trying too hard to fit in? Is this a British thing?"

Suki is a visual artist who works in photography, painting and installation. His work has been presented in art institutions in the Midlands and London, including Newhampton Arts Centre and MAC, Birmingham.

PR1V4TES is at Wolverhampton Art Gallery until March 26.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News