Tettenhall Inner Wheel celebrate 40 years anniversary

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

The Inner Wheel Club of Tettenhall celebrated their 40th Birthday Fellowship with a lunch at the Moat House Hotel, Acton Trussel.

Sir Tim Smit with Linda Francis
Inner Wheel President Linda Francis welcomed district chairman Sally Herbert, Tettenhall Rotary President Mark Heyward along with 130 members and guest.

The Moat House provided as excellent luncheon in enjoyable surroundings and the meal was completed with Birthday Cake made by Club member, Pauline Carr.

Pictures from the club archives were projected during the event bringing happy memories for many members and guests.

Christine Unwin, from the Inner Wheel, said: "The Guest Speaker was Sir Tim Smit KBE, who ‘discovered’ and then restored ‘The Lost Gardens of Heligan’ with John Nelson, of which he remains a Director. This is now one of the UK’s best loved gardens.

"He is also Co-founder of the multi award-winning Eden Project in Cornwall. Sir Tim, who travelled from Cornwall especially to be with us, gave a most interesting, inspiring and thought provoking talk on his experiences and achievements past and present and gave an insight into his philosophies of life."

She added: "Club member, Sandra Finch, gave the Vote of thanks. District Secretary Susan Dapaah gave the vote of thanks from the guests. President Linda Francis gave the closing remarks thanking all the members who had contributed to making the event so successful."

