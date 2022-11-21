Notification Settings

Family 'overwhelmed' after fundraiser for Wolverhampton father with months to live hits £25k target

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

The family of a Wolverhampton man with cancer who was given just months to live have been left "overwhelmed" after £25,000 was raised to buy him vital medicine.

Slade's Dave Hill was on hand to draw the raffle with his daughter Bibi and son Sam with organiser Lucy Rook

Andy Dalton, from Finchfield but who now lives in New Zealand, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive thyroid cancer which was found to be blocking his airway.

The fundraiser has been hailed a real success

The 41-year-old underwent a tracheostomy meaning he cannot talk and is too poorly to travel, with the medication needed to prolong his life being only available privately.

It sparked a major push to raise £25,000, or $50,000 New Zealand dollars, to allow him to have more time with his two children eight-year-old Zavier and four-year-old Emmy – and make vital memories with them.

And now the total has now been met with his family praising the support and generosity from the many who have come forward to help, with almost £9,000 being raised at a fundraiser on Sunday.

Lucy Rook, Andy's cousin, said: "Andy's family and friends have been absolutely overwhelmed by the support and genorosity of people. Hundreds who know Andy but many who don't. The kindness of people has blown me away. The people of Wolverhampton and beyond have made such a difference to Andy's fund and also, just as importantly, given him some comfort at this very difficult time. We are eternally grateful."

Andy has two children, eight-year-old Zavier and four-year-old Emmy. Lucy has been supported in organising the special event on Sunday by another cousin Charlotte Savage and by his friend and Slade's Dave Hill's daughter Bibi Pugh.

Dave Hill also made an appearance at the fundraiser held at the Victory Hall in Greyhound Lane in Lower Penn where friends, family, and even people who didn't know Andy turned out to show their support.

A shirt signed by New Zealand's All Blacks rugby union team will be auctioned off online on November 27. Visit jumblebee.co.uk/doingitfordalton

The main donation page can be found by visiting givealittle.co.nz/cause/doing-it-for-dalton

