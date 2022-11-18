Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton city centre road closed for emergency water works with buses diverted

WolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A city centre road in Wolverhampton is closed for four days due to emergency Severn Trent Water works.

The road is closed for emergency works
The road is closed for emergency works

The closure is for Temple Street and bus services in and out of the city, including the numbers 2,15 and 16, are being diverted.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead. The closure is in place until Monday and began today.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Transport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News