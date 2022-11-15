Up to £1,100 could be handed out to people most in need under likely Government plans

The boost – likely to be announced on Thursday – would be made up of an extra £650 for benefit claimants, £300 for pensioners and a £150 disability payment.

Some pensioners will be in all three groups and could receive the £1,100 in extra support, expected to be set against a backdrop of increased tax and projected cuts.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said pensioners were "at the forefront" of his mind ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's statement to MPs expected later this week.

Mr Sunak, speaking to reporters travelling with him to the G20 summit, said: "My track record as Chancellor shows I care very much about those pensioners, particularly when it comes to things like energy and heating because they are especially vulnerable to cold weather.

"That's why when I announced support earlier this year as Chancellor we made extra provision for pensioners to receive up to £300 alongside their winter fuel payments to help them cope with energy bills over the winter.

"So I am someone who understands the particular challenge of pensioners. They will always be at the forefront of my mind."