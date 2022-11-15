Supermarket gets go-ahead for extension

The Lidl store on Blackhalve Lane, Fallings Park, Wolverhampton

German retail giant Lidl has been granted permission for the alterations to its store in Blackhalve Lane, The Scotlands, which comes within the Fallings Park ward.

The store was built on the site of the former Royal Oak pub, which was demolished in 2004. It is located within the designated Cannock Road centre, which consists mainly of convenience stores, restaurants and fast food outlets.

In a statement submitted alongside the plans, Poppy Westwood from Carney Sweeney Planning – the agents acting on behalf of Lidl – said: “The extension to the existing foodstore will see the introduction of a new bakery, the relocation of the plant area and the installation of an external trolley bay.

“In order to achieve this, a small extension is proposed to the rear of the store. The purpose of the work is to improve the overall offer to both customers and staff at the foodstore.

“To accommodate the installation of the external trolley bay, the loss of three out of the current 77 car parking spaces available is also required. As the store has been functioning for a number of years, there have been no known issues relating to car parking capacity. The loss of the three car parking spaces will create no significant or material change to the existing car park,” added the statement.