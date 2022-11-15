Bad news for Christmas shoppers as West Midlands Metro workers announce all-out strike action

Workers employed on the West Midlands Metro have announced that they will begin all-out strike action this month

A total walkout is due to start on November 28 in a row over what union Unite called "poverty pay rates".

It is expected to cause disruption to commuters and shoppers throughout the Christmas period.

The union has called on West Midlands mayor Andy Street to step in to resolve the dispute.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The workers on the West Midlands Metro undertake highly responsible roles and are simply not going to accept poverty rates of pay any longer. They are being paid £5,000 less per year than workers on other metro networks.

“Andy Street needs to stop hiding behind his desk and end poverty pay on the West Midlands Metro.

“Unite is the union which always puts the jobs, pay and conditions of its members first and the workers on the West Midlands Metro will continue to receive the union’s complete support.”

The 170-plus workers, who are members of Unite, have been taking extensive strike action since October 15.

The union says the decision to move to an all-out strike was taken because despite extensive negotiations at the conciliation service Acas, the employer offered a derisory one off payment of £300 paid in April 2023 to resolve the dispute.

Unite says the Mayor of the West Midlands must intervene and ensure fair pay rates are agreed.

West Midlands Metro workers’ pay rates are far below the equivalent pay of workers in other cities carrying out the same duties, the union says.

Tram drivers and customer representatives, who are currently paid £21,939, are seeking a pay rate of £27,000. Other grades who are paid £21,537 a year want a £5,000 increase.

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: “All-out strike action will inevitably cause huge disruption throughout the Christmas period but this strike is of the employer’s own making.

“West Midlands Metro has had every opportunity to resolve this dispute but even after extensive negotiations they were only prepared to make a derisory offer which workers found insulting.”

A West Midlands Metro spokesman said: “We remain committed to finding a fair resolution to the dispute and will not be commenting further ahead of further talks involving the conciliation service Acas later today.”