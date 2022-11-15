Appeal to find owner of medals believed to have been lost after Remembrance Sunday commemorations

The medals were believed to have been lost on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Council launched the campaign after the collection were found in the city centre on Monday following the conclusion of the city Remembrance Sunday commemorations on Sunday.

The council has said it wants to reunite its owner with their medals and has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "We have found some medals in the city centre which we believe have been lost following our Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

"Anyone who lost their medals while attending the event, or may know the person who did, please contact our customer services team on 01902 551155.

"Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change at Wolverhampton Council, said: “Your help is needed.

"Our waste crews found the medals on Monday morning, following the commemorations in the city at the weekend.

"We think they must belong to someone who watched the parade, and they will, of course, mean a lot to that person.