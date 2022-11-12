Arsonists attack electrical substation in Wolverhampton

Crews from Wolverhampton, Bilston and Fallings Park fire stations attended the scene in Lower Walsall Street after reports were made to West Midlands Fire Service at just after 9.30pm on Friday.

National Grid and police officers were also called.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "This was an arson fire of a 132,000 volt cable. National Grid attended and police were also there.

"We had four appliances there.