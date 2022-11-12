Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Arsonists attack electrical substation in Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

Firefighters tackled a blaze at an electrical substation in Wolverhampton which had been set by arsonists.

Crews from Wolverhampton, Bilston and Fallings Park fire stations attended the scene in Lower Walsall Street after reports were made to West Midlands Fire Service at just after 9.30pm on Friday.

National Grid and police officers were also called.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "This was an arson fire of a 132,000 volt cable. National Grid attended and police were also there.

"We had four appliances there.

"They used one hose reel to put out the fire and left the incident with police."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News