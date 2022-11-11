The sewage leaked onto pavement and onto land used by dog walkers. Photo: Councillor Adam Collinge

The leak happened on land off Renton Road and pavement along Blaydon Road, in the Oxley area, with residents noting its "foul odour".

Councillor Adam Collinge raised the issue with Wolverhampton Council who urged Severn Trent Water to immediately rectify the situation.

Now the water company has confirmed the blockage which led to the issue has been cleared, with clean-up operations ongoing as of Friday.

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: "We appreciate how distressing any kind of flooding can be and we’d like to apologise for the issue which impacted the open space to the rear of Renton Road in Wolverhampton this week.

“Our teams attended the site on Wednesday morning and identified a blockage in the sewer pipe which had caused the flooding. After attempting to clear the blockage, it was determined the job was more complex than first expected and further equipment would be needed to complete the works.

“Severn Trent teams returned the following morning and successfully removed the blockage and (returned to the site) on Friday to continue the process of cleaning up the area. Again we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Councillor Collinge, who represents the Oxley ward, said residents were "rightly very concerned" about the sewage – and its smell – and described the leak as "worrying".

He echoed calls for the water company to clean up the area and put it "back into a good, safe condition for residents and animals alike" and urged people to avoid the area until it is fully cleared.