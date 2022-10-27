Notification Settings

Delays and cancellations on busy rail line between Black Country and Shropshire due to signal fault

By James VukmirovicWolverhampton

Rail travellers travelling between the Black Country and Shropshire have been hit with delays after a signalling fault.

Services were either delayed or cancelled between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury due to a signalling fault
Services were either delayed or cancelled between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury due to a signalling fault

Services between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury have been cancelled or delayed in both directions after the signalling fault was reported at around 12:50pm on Thursday.

The delays on the line, which serves stations such as Bilbrook, Codsall and Telford, are expected to last until 2:30pm, with services expected to be back to normal by 3pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Trains said: "There is an issue affecting services on the route between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

"Due to a fault with the signalling system between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, all lines are disrupted.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed.

"Disruption is expected to last until around 14.30 today (October 27). We expect the problem to be fixed by 14.30pm.

"We estimate that our train service will be back to normal by 15.00."

Lorry stuck under the railway in Station Road at Albrighton. Photo: Heather Price

The fault was reported at the same time a lorry was reported to be stuck under the railway bridge at Station Road, Albrighton.

A photo from the scene showed an orange lorry wedged under the bridge.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Around midday today (Thursday, October 27) we received a report of a lorry that collided with a bridge on Station Road, Albrighton.

"The road has been closed while recovery for the lorry is arranged. No injuries have been reported."

West Midlands Trains, Network Rail and West Midlands Ambulance service have been contacted.

Wolverhampton








