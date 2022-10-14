School collecting donations to help struggling families amid cost-of-living crisis

Pictured back centre left, headteacher Trudi Young, Councillor Paul Birch and Councillor Asha Mattu with the head girls team donating food to the Elias Mattu Foundation

Wolverhampton Girls' High School asked students to donate long-life goods and toiletries as part of its annual harvest collection in aid of local charities.

From the launch of the initiative on October 3, donations of dry, tinned, long-life goods and toiletries have been collected at designated points within the school.

The efforts have been coordinated by the student lead head girl and charity team.

Grace Bennett, head girl at the school, said: "All donations will go towards helping those in need, and chosen charities, including the Elias Mattu Foundation.

"This is more vital than ever as, due to the nature of the cost-of-living crisis, so many people are in need of support with regards to food and toiletries.

"Please bring what you can. Even one can of food could go towards making somebody's day better."