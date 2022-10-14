An uplifting night of emotion at Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year awards

Overall winner Keisha Riley.,Lisa Potts, Mayor Sandra Samuels OBE , Roger Timbrell, Louis Johnson 16, Megan Baynham 22, Molly Kerin 18, Caroline Smith 16, Ramandeep Nijjar 18, Annette Okeke 18, Emma Falconer 19, and Kye Barton on the screen

Hosted by the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE, the Civic Centre event honoured young people in the city who have gone that extra mile to help others.

Guest of honour was Lisa Potts, now Lisa Webb, who was given the Freedom of the City earlier this year for her charity work and bravery protecting children from a knifeman at her school in 1996.

She said: "Hearing all the children and young people's stories tonight has been so inspiring, they all are a credit to themselves and their city of Wolverhampton."

Keisha Riley, aged 15, from Bilston, landed the main award in the 13-18-year-old category. She was nominated by the African Caribbean Community Initiative for her extensive support to the wider community.

She told the Express and Star: "I am so honoured to win this award, it is not just an award for me, it is for everyone at ACCI and all the good work which is done there.

"I have been volunteering there since I was nine and hope my example will inspire other young people to help others."

The runner up was former Wolverhampton Girls’ High School student Ramandeep Nijjar, who was recognised for service in school and the community.

Kye Barton was successful in the 18-25 category for his work with care leavers. A care leaver himself, he is now working for the Strengthening Families Hub service.

Sadly Kye was unable to attend the awards in person as he contracted Covid-19 so watched proceeding by internet link.

Runner up was Emma Falconer for her outstanding leadership in the Bilston girl guides and her wider community service.

The winners received a trophy and £100 for themselves, plus £100 for the charity of their choice. The runners up received a trophy and £50 for the charity of their choice.

The ceremony also saw a special recognition award given to Louis Johnson, 16, for his astonishing fundraising efforts over a seven-year period which has seen him raise £48,000 for 18 charities.

A further award went to Megan Baynham who has tirelessly campaigned on behalf of fellow members of HY5! Wolverhampton Council's special educational needs group.

She said: "To get anything done in this world you have to put your foot forward and have drive. I have had a lovely night and my favourite bit was getting my special plaque."

Finalists Caroline Smith, Annette Okeke and Molly Kerin all received funds towards a charity of their choice.

The awards are run by Wolverhampton's Rotary clubs and are backed by organisations including the Express & Star and Wolverhampton Council.