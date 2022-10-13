Council bosses urged to admit mistakes over £48m eight-year revamp of Wolverhampton Civic Halls

Construction work for the interior of the hall is now complete

The overhaul of the venue, which had been set to open later this year after first closing in 2015, has been described as an "open chequebook project" after costs continued to soar due to several delays.

The ruling Labour group was last night urged to recognise the mistakes made during a Scrutiny Board meeting at the Civic Centre.

Opposition Tory councillors sought assurances that the budget would not increase again, saying the "entire project was a disaster" that had "let residents down".

Councillor Simon Bennett said: "Can you tell me today there will be no more increases to this open chequebook project?"

David Pattison, chief operating officer, assured councillors that professional advisers are indicating the budget will not increase again.

Conservative Councillor Ellis Turrell described deep discomfort over the latest increase to the budget for the project and asked the council to recognise its shortcomings with regard to the project.

He said: "Public and residents feel let down about the entire project, it was a disaster, the whole project has been a disaster.

"But there is not a single recognition that the council has made mistakes.

"Yes, there was Covid, and traders went bust, but just a single recognition that the council made mistakes with this project would be welcomed.

"I don't feel the public can have faith in this council to undertake a major project ever again – what would you say to residents?"

Labour councillor Stephen Simkins said he would say "welcome back to the best in the country Civic Halls."

He said: "It is going to be the best in the country, and we welcome competition.

"Who can afford to turn down £10 million a year to the economy?

"This authority backs Wolverhampton and we have back the civic halls to the hills."

Issues such as the Covid pandemic and emerging asbestos have been cited as factors behind the delays and increases in cost.

Councillor Wendy Thompson said: "It was pretty obvious a lot of work was still needed to be done when I visited.

"We get accused of not asking sufficient questions about this from residents.

"But this authority needs to realise that older buildings are bound to have asbestos, and sighting it as an excuse is utterly ridiculous."

Councillor Simkins said: "In hindsight if we knew the asbestos we would've addressed it then.

"We have learned lessons, but shutting it wasn't an option.

"We don't need the negativity that comes with this, if you don't have solutions, you are just whinging, so welcome to the whinging party.