Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal for relatives and friends to come forward after death of Wolverhampton man

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

An appeal has been put out for family and friends of a recently deceased man to get in touch.

Wolverhampton Council have asked for anyone who knew Derek Graham Law to come forward
Wolverhampton Council have asked for anyone who knew Derek Graham Law to come forward

Wolverhampton Council have asked for anyone who knew Derek Graham Law to contact the Protection and Funerals team to help with organising his funeral.

Mr Law, who has died at the age of 70, had been living in Heath Town for years and the council is keen to find any friends and family who knew him.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Relatives or friends of a man who passed away recently are being asked to get in touch with Wolverhampton Council so that his funeral can be arranged.

"Derek Graham Law, who was 70, had been living in Heath Town for many years.

"Anyone who is related to Mr Law, or has any information which may help trace his relatives, is asked to call Protection and Funerals Officer Donna Hulme on 07971 317893 or e-mail donna.hulme3@wolverhampton.gov.uk, or Diane Washbrook on 01902 555333 or e-mail diane.washbrook@wolverhampton.gov.uk."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News