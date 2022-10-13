Appeal for relatives and friends to come forward after death of Wolverhampton man

Wolverhampton Council have asked for anyone who knew Derek Graham Law to come forward

Wolverhampton Council have asked for anyone who knew Derek Graham Law to contact the Protection and Funerals team to help with organising his funeral.

Mr Law, who has died at the age of 70, had been living in Heath Town for years and the council is keen to find any friends and family who knew him.

"Relatives or friends of a man who passed away recently are being asked to get in touch with Wolverhampton Council so that his funeral can be arranged.

"Derek Graham Law, who was 70, had been living in Heath Town for many years.