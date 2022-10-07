Fundraiser continues to rack up the miles for good cause

Manny Singh Kang has been putting in the miles on his second day of the walk, heading out towards Buckinghamshire. Photo: Amelia Larard

Manny Singh Kang has continued his 125-mile walk from Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton to Stamford Bridge in west London to raise funds for Dementia UK, where he is a regional volunteer ambassador, and to raise awareness for them.

After covering nearly 57 miles and working through knee and calf pain on the way, as well as taking a wrong turn at one point, he spent the night in Banbury at the Cromwell, with members of Banbury Wolves assisting him with food.

The second day has seen Manny set off at 5.50am, having enjoyed porridge and taped up his toes, before heading off on a 46-mile route from Banbury through Aynho, Bicester and Aylesbury, before finishing in Amersham.

He was joined at the start of the walk by friend Amelia Larard, marketing manager of the Child Brain Injury Trust, who walked with him for nearly seven miles.

She posted a message on Twitter praising Manny for his kind spirit.

She said: "Fab start to the day and rather productive for a Friday morning before work.

"I did 6.6 miles which is hardly anything really.

"Manny has another 64 miles to go to get to Stamford Bridge and the guy is an utter hero.

"Keep going buddy, you’ve got this."

Manny has already raised more than £10,000 from the walk, which is due to end outside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground on Saturday ahead of the game against Wolves.

He posted his progress throughout the day, saying that he had found himself near a dual carriageway at one point and, at 17 miles in, was in a quieter area, but commented that "Everything hurts" on Twitter.

His progress has been praised by people from across the community, including a Tweet from Wolves FC saying "Keep it up, @pedalsingh. You're doing brilliantly."

He has also had words of praise and encouragement of friend and supporter Suzi Perry, with the TV presenter saying Manny has called her, Beverley Knight and Jacqui Oatley "The Wolves Angels" and said he was brave and determined.

She said: "I can’t get my head around what Manny is actually doing.

"It’s not until you start to imagine yourself trying to do it that it hits home.

"He is so brave, determined, kind, organised and a little bit bonkers, but he is doing brilliantly and I know he will triumph.

"It’s a beautiful, uplifting and positive story raising money for a terrific cause, close to our hearts."