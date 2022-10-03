Readers capture beautiful sunrise over region this morning

The sunrise over Ettinghshall Park in Wolverhampton taken by reader Andrew Morris

Wolverhampton resident Andrew Morris sent us this photograph of the glorious sky over Ettingshall Park and Claire Bratley took to Twitter to share her photo of Holmer Lake in Telford.

Elsewhere across the West Midlands and Shropshire, many others did the same.

If you took a picture of the sunrise you're proud of, send it to us on webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk or digital@shropshirestar.co.uk - we may feature it in our gallery.

Good morning beautiful people, what a corker this morning. Have a good week 😘 #HolmerLake #Telford pic.twitter.com/igbGTHnXmz — Claire Bratley (@Bratley_666) October 3, 2022

Alex Leeson took this photo in Halesfield in Telford

Forecasters say it will be mostly dry today with sunny spells, particularly during the morning.

Peter Steggles took this dawn image at Rushbury, Shropshire

High level cloud will gradually increase from mid afternoon as winds pick up later in the day.