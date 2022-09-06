Stormy skies over Midlands region as readers capture spectacular lightning

Bradley, Bilston Photo: James Whitehouse

The end of the summer holidays coincided with an end – for the time being - of the long hot summer in the county.

Early signs are that the region escaped any lightning strikes causing damage.

Photo taken by Lisa Rowley from Finchfield in Wolverhampton

Storm clouds bubbled up after a humid day, then the heavens opened prompting many to grab their cameras to take photos from their windows.

James Whitehouse posted on Facebook page Midlands Storm Chasers UK: "Decent light show in Bilston."

"Taken from my home in Bradley, Bilston last night," he added.

Other's included Storm Watcher Dan, who posted on Twitter: "Huge forked lighting".

While Vee@FabVeronika, of Wolverhampton, tweeted: "Great storm".

Meanwhile motorists were being urged to take care on the roads after heavy rain has left some areas flooded.

Police and highways officers were called to the Stewponey, a road next to the junction between the A449 and A458 in Stourton after severe levels of flood water.

Residents reported on social media helping others from their cars last night. Police closed the junction southbound and the fire service also attended. The reopened at around midnight.

It comes following thunderstorms with heavy rain.

A spokesman for The Met Office West Midlands said: "Risk of temporary localised flooding and tricky driving conditions - warning in force."

There was also flooding on the A451 Broadwaters in Kidderminster. West Mercia Police urged motorists to slow down as no signage was in place last night.