Seven new apartments receive go-ahead in Wolverhampton

By Joe Sweeney

Plans to build seven new apartments above a convenience store in Wolverhampton have been given the go-ahead.

The Select & Save store in Warstones Drive, Wolverhampton.

Comprised of six two-bedroom flats and one one-bedroom flat, the development will be constructed above the Select & Save grocery store in Warstones Drive, Merry Hill.

The application was made by the shop’s proprietors and approved this week.

Merry Hill councillor Carol Hyatt said: “This single-storey development comprising seven individual flats above the Select & Save store will be the same height as the other buildings above the shops.

“It will add reasonably sized accommodation with parking at the rear, and access to the flats will be covered by a security camera for the safety of its residents. I hope it will be a welcome addition to our friendly community shopping centre at Warstones.”

In a statement submitted alongside the application, agent Ailsa Johnston of G. Arch Design Limited said: “The ground floor of the building will continue to be used as a convenience store. The first floor will be converted into six two-bedroom flats and one studio, all of which are in high demand in the local area.

“The front elevation will not be altered on the ground floor, but the first floor will be extended to be in line with the ground floor shop front and will have six windows looking out across the small green opposite.

“At the side of the property, looking towards Warstones Road, there will be no openings but it will retain one section of existing blockwork to let light through to the first floor walkway. The rear elevation will have additional windows, as will the other side view. The site is currently used entirely by Select & Save.”

