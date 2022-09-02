Senior Wolverhampton councillor not seeking re-election next year

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi (centre) is not seeking re-election

Labour councillor Beverley Momenabadi, who represents the Ettingshall ward, revealed she has decided not to stand for re-election when the whole council goes to the polls in 2023.

Councillor Momenabadi, 31, the council’s cabinet member for children and young people, has worked tirelessly during her time in office, regularly volunteering for many local causes and also serving as a school governor.

A well-known and highly-respected councillor amongst both her colleagues and constituents, Beverley has proved a formidable force in the council chamber when it comes to fighting her corner against opposition members -routinely prompting lively and engaging debate.

She said: “It’s been the greatest honour of my life to serve the city for the last five years, not only as a councillor in the ward that I live in, but also in charge of the children and young people’s portfolio in recent years.

“I have worked with young people in the city for over a decade. Before I was a councillor I worked with the YMCA charity supporting homeless young people. It has been an amazing privilege to work alongside council officers to ensure that all children in our city are loved, get the best possible start in life and have the opportunities they deserve to thrive and achieve their goals.

“I would like to thank all of my colleagues and the residents and organisations who have supported me over the last five years. It has been a real pleasure.”

In 2020 Beverley won the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and Churches, Charities and Local Authorities (CCLA) young councillor of the year award, with judges saying she had “achieved more in her short time as a councillor than most people do in a lifetime”.

Her work as digital innovation champion for the council, as well as sheltering a number of homeless people until they found accommodation were also highlighted as factors for winning the award.

Council leader Councillor Ian Brookfield said: “Beverley stepping down will be a huge loss to my cabinet, my Labour group and the city. She epitomised what I have been trying to do as leader – to bring in fresh, younger people with ideas, drive and determination for the benefit of our city.

“She has more than fulfilled the promise I saw and will be missed by all at the council – and especially the children of Wolverhampton, who found a friend, advocate and champion in her.

“I fully support Beverley in her plans going forward away from the council, and hope that in the not too distant future she will return. Our door is always open for Beverley,” he added.

In June this year, a project to support young people at risk of exploitation, substance misuse, crime and anti-social behaviour – which was one of Beverley’s service areas – was named winner in the innovation in children’s and adults’ services category at the MJ Achievement Awards in London.

During her time as a councillor to date, Beverley has also volunteered at food banks, worked at the city’s vaccination centres during the Covid-19 pandemic and travelled to the Middle East annually to carry out humanitarian aid work in her own free time.

For the last few years she has worked as Internal Communications & Employee Engagement Lead for a leading aerospace company based in the West Midlands.

“I still plan to continue with some charitable activities and boards that I sit on to support vulnerable people in the city,” added Beverley. “But I will be continuing to pursue a career in aerospace, which I enjoy immensely.”

Ettingshall Labour Party told the LDRS it will be putting forward Jeszemma Howl, a local parent and charity worker, who was selected by its members last night.

“I am confident that Jeszemma will do an excellent job in replacing me as the candidate to serve the residents of Ettingshall,” said Beverley. “She cares so much about the area and the city, and is determined to continue to be a strong voice for Wulfrunians.”

Friend and neighbour Leon Gordon said: “Beverley has been tremendous in supporting not only my family but the whole Ettingshall community. The amount of activities Beverley has organised and delivered over many years ranges from children’s Easter egg hunts, Santa meet and greets, Halloween parties, outdoor activities, food banks and voluntary fundraising.

“She did a lot of work towards the Jo Cox appeal, worked in partnership with Bilston Rotary Club and volunteered at Covid-19 vaccination centres. There’s too much to list.