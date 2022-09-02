Road closures announced for Wolverhampton Half Marathon this weekend

The Wolverhampton Half Marathon takes place on Sunday

Taking place from 8.30am to 1.30pm, the races will temporarily close West Park Road East & West, Summerfield Road, Bath Road, Southgate, Albert Road, Tettenhall Road, Balfour Cres, Henwood Road*, Bridgnorth/Compton Road*, Compton Park, Newbridge Crescent and Paget Road (*one-way restrictions apply).

Closures will be lifted as soon as practical following the race.

Anyone with a critical journey to make is asked to plan ahead and park their vehicle outside of the route and not to use their vehicle along the route while the race is taking place.

Emergency vehicles and medical support personnel in uniform will be given access as appropriate.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment, said: “I’m particularly excited to see the new route that’s been developed which will see runners start and finish in West Park and use closed roads along a route that takes in parts of the Ring Road and City centre, as well as the north-west of the city.