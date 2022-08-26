Notification Settings

Cyclist taken to hospital after crash in Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'Brien

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash in Wolverhampton.

The crash happened at the junction of Compton Road West and Finchfield Hill. Photo: Google
The crash, involving a car, happened at the junction of Compton Road West and Finchfield Hill just after 6pm on Thursday.

An ambulance was sent to the scene and paramedics treated the man for injuries thought not to be serious.

He was then taken to New Cross Hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist at the junction of Compton Road West and Finchfield Hill at 6.03pm yesterday.

"One ambulance attended the scene and an off-duty paramedic officer also stopped to assist.

"We treated one patient, a man who was the cyclist, for injuries not believed to be serious before he was taken to New Cross Hospital for further assessment."









