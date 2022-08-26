Cyclist taken to hospital after crash in Wolverhampton

The crash happened at the junction of Compton Road West and Finchfield Hill. Photo: Google

The crash, involving a car, happened at the junction of Compton Road West and Finchfield Hill just after 6pm on Thursday.

An ambulance was sent to the scene and paramedics treated the man for injuries thought not to be serious.

He was then taken to New Cross Hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist at the junction of Compton Road West and Finchfield Hill at 6.03pm yesterday.

"One ambulance attended the scene and an off-duty paramedic officer also stopped to assist.