Crowds flock to see the first ever Krazy Races in Wolverhampton

The Bathams team's Ox Box was popular with fans

More than 20 teams raced from Queen Square on a special track made for go-karts.

The event raised money for McMillan Cancer Care but each team had their own chosen charity too.

The teams were all in "the pit area" in front of St Peter's Church where people could have their photos taken and chat to the teams.

Krazy Races organiser Sarah Belcher was delighted with the turn out for the event.

She said: "This is our first event ever in Wolverhampton and it has been absolutely wonderful.

"The crowds have been fun and friendly. To see so many people enjoying themselves is just brilliant. The racing has been a lot of fun and the karts have been brilliant as usual. So many people make so much effort with the karts and their costumes."

She added: "We've had Krazy Races in Shrewsbury and elsewhere but we are glad Wolverhampton has welcomed us with open arms."

As well the racing there were several street food stalls and performances by singers and choirs throughout the day.

One of the most popular karts was the Batham's bull. The team from the famous Black Country brewery had gone to the trouble of making a bull, complete with horns, and the team had dressed as matadors, even waving a red flag in front of the kart at the start of the race.

Tim Cummings, from the team, said: "We are having great fun today, we are from the Bull and Bladder and The Vine pub but we are representing all Bathams pubs today.

"Our first race did not go that well, it is not as easy as it looks and we had a bad start but we have put that behind us now. The Krazy Races are great for Wolverhampton and it is great to see the city centre packed."

David Woody had travelled from Cheshire to Wolverhampton to race in his kart Toy Story 2.

Flanked by characters from the films he careered down the course at full pelt.