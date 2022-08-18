Anti-vax graffiti condemned by councillor after appearing near Wolverhampton park

Anti-vax graffiti has been sprayed onto walls on Park Avenue, near to West Park. Photo: Councillor Craig Collingswood

Councillor Craig Collingswood said he was "shocked" to see conspiracy theory slogans on Park Avenue, near to West Park in Wolverhampton.

It has since been reported by the Park ward representative who said the various messages – including "vax kills" – were "bang out of order".

Anti-vax graffiti has been sprayed onto walls on Park Avenue, near to West Park. Photo: Councillor Craig Collingswood

Other slogans included "don't jab kids", "media lies", claims how it causes "miocarditis (sic) in athletes", "no vax for kids" along with "no to 5G".

Councillor Collingswood, who sits on Wolverhampton Council, said: "I was walking down Park Avenue and it hit me in massive big letters, all these anti-vax slogans in graffiti.

"(There was) 'don't vax kids' messages and they've got sort of a 'No 5G' conspiracy theory in there as well. And this is bang out of order, we've just come out of Covid-19 and the restrictions and the vaccine has managed to help us to get some normality back.

"And you get these people who have some weird conspiracy theories about it who will try and discourage people not to get it, which is contrary to all the scientific advice. I wasn't shocked by the slogans, but I was shocked to see the graffiti.

"In terms of the slogans, this has been going on for some time – even during lockdown you would see sort of see the odd bit online, and the odd bit of graffiti here and there, with those conspiracy theories.

"But it's just scaremongering and I think it needs to be stamped out wherever possible and I've just reported it now. I've had my vaccines – I'm triple vaccinated – and I had them immediately when it was offered to my age group and it's kept me fit and healthy. And it's helped get us all, as a society, back to normality."