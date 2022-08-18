Stately home to host bank holiday fiesta

Weston Park will host a summer bank holiday fiesta

Weston Park will welcome guests of all ages to the event on August 28 and 29.

The whole estate, in Weston-under-Lizard, will be open to explore, including the house, the woodland adventure playground, the miniature railway, Temple Wood and Capability Brown’s stunning 18th century landscaped grounds.

Marketing manager Andrea Webster said: “Bring your picnic blankets and settle in for music, food and crafts from our fabulous trader line-up.

"You’ll be able to grab something delicious to eat from the street food village and a pint of local ale from Hobsons Brewery, and there will be a traditional fun fair with a fun house and dodgems for the children.

“We’ll have over 30 artisan food and craft traders, live music from Giles & Sully and Synergy Live Band, drumming workshops from the fabulous Hit the Dhol team, and Alison’s Bee Class, where our younger visitors can learn more about bees and roll their own candle.

“The house will be open from 1pm each day, where you can see a world class collection of fine and decorative arts, some of which dates back over 500 years.

“We’re all looking forward to a great bank holiday day out and we would love to see you there.”

The fiesta is open from 10am to 4pm each day.

Discounted tickets are available in advance of the event, or visitors can pay on the day.

Under-fours and Weston Park members get in free and don’t need a ticket, and dogs on leads are welcome.

Advance tickets cost £5 per person, with house admission an additional £2 per person.

Advance tickets are available online until 9am on each day.

Gate admission costs £9.50 for adults, £8.50 for senior citizens, £5.50 for children or £28 for a family ticket.

House admission is an additional £4 per person.