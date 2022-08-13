Pub hits back at 'rude' man who ordered Deliveroo pizza to beer garden because restaurant was booked up

The row broke out between the landlord and customer over a pizza order. Photo: Google Street Map

The customer claimed on an anonymous Tripadvisor review that he and a group of friends had been refused food at the Dog and Partridge in Calf Heath in Wolverhampton due to not booking.

He then claimed that he had seen food and bar snacks being taken out to other customers in what he described as a "grotty little beer garden" and said the landlord had a go at him after he ordered a pizza through Deliveroo.

The review, which rated the pub as poor, said: "Popped in on foot with a group of friends on Saturday evening after a trip on the canal. Got our drinks ok but then were refused any food ’because you haven’t booked'.

"Sat in the ‘beer garden’ watching all around us being served bar snacks and meals (the kitchen was clearly open)… eventually ordered a pizza via Deliveroo as there was nothing else within walking distance of our boat…

"And then the landlord came out and had a go at us! Unbelievable."

The general manager at the Dog and Partridge, Paula, gave a response to the customer's review, claiming the review was "incorrect" and said the customer had been rude to her and a fellow staff member.

She also said other customers had mentioned how terrible it was that they ordered pizza to the pub and said that no one had had a go at them, but had asked them to refrain from doing so again.

She said: "Thank you for taking the time to write this very incorrect review.

"I can only presume you were the rude gentleman that I tried to show a funny video at the bar to be told 'No I only watch wide screen TVs not phones' whilst whooshing me away with your hand, also rude to the lady who asked you if you would like ice and lemon.

"Also, we did not tell you we could not serve you as you had not booked, we told you we were fully booked and the restaurant was full.

"You then proceeded to feel it ok to order pizza to the pub, customers even commented how terrible it was of you.

"And my husband did NOT have a go at you he simply asked you to take your rubbish with you and he would appreciate it if you didn't order takeaways to the pub and its always best to book.

"So all I have to say on this matter is look at all our other reviews, this is a very friendly and welcoming pub, Saturday nights are extremely busy and it's always best to book.

"We are also pleased all our other customers are not as rude."