Trio of teams from The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust nominated for prestigious national awards

The Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Team, based at Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital, is vying to win the Emergency and Critical Care and Patient Safety Improvement at the Nursing Times Awards 2022.

Also in the latter category, the Urology team has been shortlisted for Optimising Care for Patients.

Completing the hat-trick of nominations is Cannock Chase Hospital’s Elective Orthopaedic Centre, which has been nominated in the category for Theatre and Surgical Nursing.

The AKI team, which was formed in April 2021, has reduced the length of stay by one day for AKI patients in its first year, a cost saving of nearly £850,000.

A total of 221 patients have been followed up and filtered into appropriate clinics when necessary. The team provides education on several in-house courses to improve knowledge and confidence in AKI management, as well as education on AKI prevention to patients and their careers.

And the AKI service now delivers treatment 365 days per year at New Cross Hospital.

Shelagh Bickerton, Lead Clinical Nurse Specialist for AKI said: “I am delighted and proud that the AKI Team has been shortlisted. It’s been a real team effort to get the service off the ground and it feels wonderful to have our hard work recognised in this way.”

For the urology shortlisting, kidney patients with catheters are at risk of infection and Jenny Akins, Urology Advanced nurse practitioner, created a series of ‘hot clinics’ and an online ‘Nephrostomy Hub’ to address concerns for staff.

In the last 12 months there has been a 33 per cent reduction in the overall admission to the Surgical Emergency Unit for nephrostomy intervention, compared to the previous year.

Jenny said: “I feel so honoured. Our working group has committed to see this project to fruition and is the reason for its success.

“It’s been so gratifying to work with enthusiastic nurses who have applied their skills and knowledge to this project. To be recognised for the work we have produced is the icing on the cake.”

Cannock's ‘cold’ orthopaedic site ensures capacity for elective care to ease multiple pressures elsewhere.

This has increased efficiencies, ensured good team working and high levels of patient experience and reduced on-day cancellations due to bed pressures.

Charlotte Hathaway, Trauma and Orthopaedics group manager, said: “It’s wonderful news. The team has constantly strived to continue to innovate and improve. Being shortlisted is a testament to the team’s continued hard work and dedication to the service.”

Each team will give a 25-minute presentation to discuss its work and achievements so far in September at The Nursing Times head office in London.