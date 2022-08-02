'999 family' mourns Bilston firefighter's 'sudden death'

Bilston Fire Station

Daniel Kidner only passed out as a trainee firefighter in May but tragically died whilst off duty.

West Midlands Fire Service confirmed his death with a series of heartfelt tweets on Tuesday night. (August 2)

A WMFS said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the sudden death of one of our trainee firefighters, Daniel Kidner, while off duty.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Daniel’s family, and all who knew and loved him."

The spokesman added: "Daniel joined us in January of this year. He completed and passed out as a trainee firefighter in May, then joined White Watch at Bilston Fire Station.

"We are devastated by his passing. We are offering Daniel’s family and close colleagues all the support we can. It is humbling to know that Daniel was proud to serve as one of our firefighters and to be part of our own ‘999 family’."

The posts led to an outpouring of grief and support from emergency services across the country.

Rob Barber said: "Thoughts are with you all from all at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service."

Wadebridge Community Fire Station in Cornwall tweeted: "Our thoughts are with Daniel’s family, friends and colleagues during this tragic time."

Charlie, from West Midlands Ambulance Service, tweeted: "Our thoughts are with you all."