Vintage badge latest item on adoption initiative

The Physical Training Instructor Badge has, emanating from a circular medallion bearing PTI withing a ring, three arms bearing exercise clubs arranged in a circle.

In celebration of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the museum at RAF Cosford has added a Physical Training Instructor Badge to its Adopt an Artefact initiative.

The new object represents sport within the RAF and has been specially selected from the Museum’s collection of more than 1.3 million items and join over 60 artefacts in the adoptable collection.

Formed from three arms bearing gymnastic exercise clubs, the Physical Training Instructor Badge represents the Royal Air Force School of Physical Training, which was formed on the same day as the Royal Air Force on April 1 1918.

It is responsible for preparing instructors to lead physical training education and activities.

The object, from circa 1923-1949, recognises the important role sport and fitness has played within the RAF and is an ideal adoption for any trainer, as well as those with a close connection to RAF Cosford.

‘Adopt an Artefact’ highlights a selection of iconic and unusual objects from the Museum collection which span more than a century of aviation and RAF history.

Ella Hewitt, RAF Museum individual giving manager, said: "With the Commonwealth Games inspiring the next generation of athletes, it’s a great opportunity for the Museum to look back at the RAF’s sporting history and reflect on the role sport has played for service personnel.

"Adopting an artefact such as the Physical Training Instructor Badge helps raise funds for the Museum, enabling us to continue sharing the RAF story.

"It’s also a fantastic opportunity to buy an unusual gift for a budding athlete or sports lover, and to receive something unique in return for your support."

Starting at £25.00, adoptions last 12 months from the date they are adopted and includes a digital adoption certificate and photo, online recognition with a personalised message, and exclusive updates throughout the year.