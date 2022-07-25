Mayor's consort Karl Samuels, Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels with Alan Roberts, Sylvia Morgan, Stan Jukes and Bob Stolz at the Ukrainian Community Centre & Club, in Wolverhampton.

Four clubs serving Bilston and Wolverhampton West, Tettenhall, City of Wolverhampton and Wednesfield, have combined efforts to secure the money from national funds in order to help Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Wolverhampton.

It will be used to help the newcomers, who have lost everything, with day to day necessities and with support to help them find their feet in the communities they are being given accommodation.

A presentation was held at the Particular Ukranian Catholic Church, in Merridale St West, Merridale where worshippers have been helping migrants and refugees during the conflict along with the Ukrainian Club and Community Centre and the Razom cafe.

At the event Rotary Club of Bilston and Wolverhampton West president Bob Stolz presented educational, communication and language items which will be used at the church centre and which represents the club's £1,000 portion of the grant.

Mr Stolz says: "Having all four Wolverhampton Rotary Clubs working together has enabled us to obtain the £4,000 grant which in turn will be of immense benefit to the local Ukrainian refugees in so many ways."

Anyone who is hosting or meets refugees from Ukraine are being urged to inform them of these services.

Meanwhile a new digital language guide has been launched to help children who have fled here and features information about all aspects of British society, etiquette and culture including food traditions such as fish and chips and roast dinners to how to navigate currency, public transport, and zebra crossings.

The digital guide was the brainchild of the award-winning Birmingham based translation and interpreting company Word360.