Stuart Anderson MP backs British Army training Ukrainian troops

Up to 10,000 soldiers will be able to be trained every 120 days using battle-proven British Army expertise.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace reported that the first cohort of Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in the UK to will be trained by around 1,050 UK service personnel to be effective in frontline combat in Ukraine.

The MP said: "I welcome this landmark programme, which will equip tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers with the skills to be successful in their ongoing fight against Putin’s aggression. It reflects our unwavering commitment to the people of Ukraine in the face of this brutal and unjustified assault on their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The UK will continue to help Ukraine to scale-up their resistance as they defend their right to choose their own future."

Alongside the training, Ukrainian soldiers will be gifted specialist equipment by the UK. Boots, field uniforms, and PPE are just some of the items that the UK will offer to those who will be trained as part of this programme.