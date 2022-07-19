West Midlands school closures: More schools shut on second day of heatwave

Jayden Forrester, aged 10 from St Alban's CE School, Wednesfield, cools down with a bottle of frozen water

The Met Office's first red warning for exceptional heat is in place for Tuesday (July 19) and has prompted more schools to close their doors.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 37C today, with experts warning of a "danger to life".

The Dormston School in Sedgley, having conducted a risk assessment, has decided to close but will be able to accommodate a small number of students in air-conditioned rooms should parents have no other options.

Wood Green Academy in Wednesbury also decided to shut following a risk assessment and will reopen as normal on Wednesday, July 20.

Maisie James and Polly Louise, both aged 7, from St Alban's CE School

St Edmund’s Catholic Academy in Wolverhampton has also closed and intends on reopening Wednesday.

Mrs Hazeldine, principal, said: "Our priority is the health, safety and well-being of all students and staff, particularly regarding travel across Wolverhampton.

"All students with a personal computer or device will be expected to participate in remote learning for the next two days."

Meanwhile, Highfields School was open Monday, but decided to close today due to fears the school ventilation system would not hold up, given the warmth overnight.

In Wolverhampton, Smestow Academy, was also open Monday but decided to close today.

A statement from the school said: "It has been agreed by UWMAT that the site is closed for students on Tuesday, July 19 2022, this is due to the unprecedented temperatures we are currently experiencing, we are sorry for any inconvenience caused.

"For any parent/carer who needs to send their child into the academy tomorrow, these students will need to make their way to the Interactive Theatre, and they will be roomed to access remote learning on-site."