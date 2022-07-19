Record number of dogs handed to Wolverhampton kennels every day

Birmingham Dogs Home

Birmingham Dogs Home is now pleading with local dog lovers to consider giving a dog a new home, as the two kennels in Wolverhampton and Solihull are both completely full, with staff "stretched to their limits".

A spokesperson for Birmingham Dogs Home said: "Between February and June 2022, we received more than 80 dogs every month which is more than double the number we received in the same months in 2021.

"We have capacity for more than 120 dogs in Solihull and 90 more in our Wolverhampton centre and every kennel is full.

"Our canine carers are working hard to help every dog and to find new homes for them as quickly as possible, but we are stretched to our limits.

"We are appealing to local dog lovers to consider offering a second chance of happiness to these dogs who find themselves homeless through no fault of their own.

"This is our 130th birthday year and as we are marking this significant milestone of 130 years of caring, since we were founded in 1892, the current situation shows how vital the work of our charity still is today.

"We will continue to support the Midlands community and be here for every dog that needs us for many years to come."

Shelters across the country have seen record numbers of animals being surrendered as the cost of living bites and owners can no longer afford pet food and vet bills.