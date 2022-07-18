Former councillor rewarded for years of dedication

Former East Park Labour councillor Keith Inston

Keith Inston, who retired from his role as councillor for East Park in May this year, will be made an honorary alderman of the city on Wednesday.

Mr Inston, a councillor for 24 years, served as chairman of the council’s planning board and was also a long-serving member of the licensing committee.

He said: “It has been a privilege to serve the people of our city as a councillor for the last 24 years, and I am honoured to have that service rewarded by my council colleagues who have supported my nomination to be made an honorary alderman.

“I would like to thank the residents of my East Park ward who have supported me over the years. Without their continued support this would not have been possible.

“This award is as much for my wife Irene as it is for me – she has been my unpaid PA, leafleter, telephonist etc, and my rock over the years.

“I am both honoured and humbled to receive the award and look forward to still playing a big part in the life of our city,” he added.