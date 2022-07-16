Long-awaited Wolverhampton station tram extension opening plans revealed

The new extension is set to run from the St George's tram stop to the railway station

Bosses announced last month the 700-metre stretch of line from St George’s tram stop with the railway station would not be ready for the major competition.

They have confirmed the majority of construction activity has now been completed, with testing and commissioning set to take place after the event.

No firm date has yet been set for the long-running works to finish, but the Games end on August 8 so the new line should be operational soon afterwards.

The works have been pushed back by around 18 months mainly due to issues relating to Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the Midland Metro Alliance, which is building the extension under contract from the West Midlands Combined Authority, said: "The majority of construction activity has been completed, with some minor public realm works to conclude after the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"The area will be opened up, with some temporary surfacing in place, in time for the sporting event.

"Testing and commissioning will begin after the Games, subject to tram availability with a view to opening later in the year. This has been part of a complex interchange project involving numerous partners and multiple works."

The extension was first backed by then Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin, now Lord McLoughlin, in 2016 with preparatory works starting in autumn 2017.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 24/01/22.Pics showing work on the new metro lines at Wolverhampton train station, which is still ongoing...MARK DREW REQUEST..

Construction work began along Pipers Row in March the following year, with the final works being completed along the city centre stretch in November 2019.

Meanwhile other works were carried out at Wolverhampton railway station to build a brand new station – which opened fully last year.

Transport chiefs had originally pledged the extension would be ready in time for the Commonwealth Games, which start on July 28. The failure to meet the target sparked a furious reaction from Wolverhampton Council leader Ian Brookfield who accused transport bosses of breaking a pledge and letting people down.

Meanwhile West Midlands Mayor Andy Street demanded “no further delays” and said it was “incredibly disappointing and frustrating news” for the city and wider region.

The Midland Metro Alliance, which is building the extension for the West Midlands Combined Authority, said last month that “minor public realm works” would not be completed until after the conclusion of the Games.

The Wolverhampton announcement comes after it was s revealed the Metro extension from Birmingham’s Library stop in Centenary Square to Edgbaston will be up and running on Sunday.