Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Travellers on Wolverhampton park start to leave as council warns of action

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonPublished:

A group of travellers who set up an unauthorised encampment on a popular park in Wolverhampton have promised to leave today.

Carvans and other vehicles have been spotted at East Park. Photo: David Evans
Carvans and other vehicles have been spotted at East Park. Photo: David Evans

Six travellers caravans and "numerous" cars and vans were spotted on the football pitches at East Park on Sunday night.

Some of the group have since left, and the rest were expected to leave the encampment by Tuesday afternoon, council chiefs said.

Wolverhampton Council has also committed to take action should the remaining people not leave by 3pm.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Council said: "Some of the group left yesterday, with the rest giving a commitment to leave today.

"Officers will keep a check on the site throughout the day and the council will take action if the remaining members of the group have not left by 3pm."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News