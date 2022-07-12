Travellers on Wolverhampton park start to leave as council warns of action

Carvans and other vehicles have been spotted at East Park. Photo: David Evans

Six travellers caravans and "numerous" cars and vans were spotted on the football pitches at East Park on Sunday night.

Some of the group have since left, and the rest were expected to leave the encampment by Tuesday afternoon, council chiefs said.

Wolverhampton Council has also committed to take action should the remaining people not leave by 3pm.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Council said: "Some of the group left yesterday, with the rest giving a commitment to leave today.