EE outage leaves Black Country customers struggling to get online or make calls

EE shop sign

The problems were part of a national outage thought to be affecting only mobile data.

According to Down Detector, a website that provides real-time information about the status of various websites and networks, the outage started shortly before 1pm. Of those with problems, 67 per cent reported a lack of mobile internet, 22 per cent said they had no signal, while 11 per cent said they had a total blackout.

Customers in Shropshire and Wolverhampton were complaining about the outage, while other locations affected included London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Some took to the EE Twitter feed to complain.

Bryan Gilmour tweeted: "Absolutely no 4G/5G in the NE40 area. Is there an outage?"

A spokesman for EE said: "We are aware some customers are having problems making calls and using data on our network. We’re working as quickly as possible to fix this and we’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused.