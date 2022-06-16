Star Tito Jackson makes flying visit to his beloved Wolverhampton

Tito at Clarks Shoes in Wolverhampton

The Jackson Five singer managed to pack in a curry at his favourite restaurant Zooma in Compton, a shopping spree and an England match at Molineux.

The singer posted pictures on his Instagram page about his flying visit.

He said: "I just had to nip back to Wolverhampton on my day off, to see my friends at Zooma and The Mount and the England soccer game at Molineux. I'll be there!"

Zooma's owners kept the restaurant open after hours to accommodate the star and his entourage.

The internationally famous singer also met with friends in the Hungary football team who went on to beat England 4-0.

Tito, one of pop legend Michael Jackson’s older brothers, also visited Clarks Shoes in Wolverhampton and posed for selfies with staff at the store.