Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Star Tito Jackson makes flying visit to his beloved Wolverhampton

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

He's back! Tito Jackson enjoys another jam-packed visit to his beloved Wolverhampton.

Tito at Clarks Shoes in Wolverhampton
Tito at Clarks Shoes in Wolverhampton

The Jackson Five singer managed to pack in a curry at his favourite restaurant Zooma in Compton, a shopping spree and an England match at Molineux.

The singer posted pictures on his Instagram page about his flying visit.

He said: "I just had to nip back to Wolverhampton on my day off, to see my friends at Zooma and The Mount and the England soccer game at Molineux. I'll be there!"

Zooma's owners kept the restaurant open after hours to accommodate the star and his entourage.

The internationally famous singer also met with friends in the Hungary football team who went on to beat England 4-0.

Tito, one of pop legend Michael Jackson’s older brothers, also visited Clarks Shoes in Wolverhampton and posed for selfies with staff at the store.

It comes following several visits to the city from Tito who was previously looking for a home in the area and is an avid Wolves supporter.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News