Robots helping with surgery at Wolverhampton hospital

Pete Cooke, Nuha Yassin and David Mak

One new Da Vinci Xi robot and one Xi model that has been on lease since September 2020 are working every week on cases in urology, colorectal, cardiothoracic and gynaecology surgery.

Robotic surgery involves tiny insertions into the body through which miniature-sized instruments are inserted.

The surgeon controls these instruments and retains control the whole time, so the robot never performs actions automatically.

One of its biggest advantages is its dexterity, with the robot even able to peel the skin of a grape.

Mr Pete Cooke, consultant urological surgeon, introduced the first programme of urological robotic surgery in the West Midlands to the Trust in 2011 and since then more than 2,000 patients have benefitted from the procedure.

"I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved and proud that we’re still regarded as pioneers of this speciality in the West Midlands," said Mr Cooke.

"We have remained at the forefront of robotic surgery and have developed into other specialties including cardiothoracic, gynaecology and colorectal.

"I’m very proud to have led this within the organisation and our results are there to see."

Patient Andrew Smith, 55, from Wolverhampton, recently underwent robotic surgery to treat colitis in his groin and abdomen.

He said: "It’s the best thing I’ve ever had done. Miss Yassin performed the operation with the robot and I couldn’t fault it. My stay in hospital was about three days – it was that quick, it was unreal.

"Robotic surgery is the future, especially for urology and I would definitely recommend it to anybody."