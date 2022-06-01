A part of history and a proud part of celebrations

Peter Taunton said he remembered the Queen's coronation as a young boy in 1953

The traditional town crier will take centre stage in town squares, city halls and all other places to read out a proclamation in celebration of the Queen and as a way of starting the four days of celebrations for the Jubilee.

The town crier role is one which has its roots in Roman times, which announcements were made to inform people of news, and will be a featured part of the Jubilee weekend across the Commonwealth.

One of the town criers giving the proclamation is Peter Taunton, the town crier for Stafford and someone who can remember back to when the Queen ascended to the throne, following the death of her father King George VI.

The 75-year-old said he remembered being in Berrington Hall in Herefordshire and being given food and drink on the day of the Queen's coronation in 1953 as a six-year-old and said it was an honour to be part of celebrations years later.

He said: "It's absolutely amazing to take part and it's the first time that town criers have been part of these celebrations for a long time.

"I've done this for 25 years, which is a long time, but I can't comprehend how the Queen has had the strength to do 70 years, and I remember seeing her at RAF Cosford years ago and it was just amazing to see her there.

"Town criers are part of the history of this country and I'm excited to be part of the day, so much so that I am waking up earlier and earlier each day in anticipation and making sure my outfit is entirely right for the day."

Across the region, Adrian Holmes has worked as a town crier in Sandwell since 2011 and is waiting to see if he will called upon to be part of the festivities in the borough.

The 68-year-old said it was part of the idiosyncrasies of the role of the town crier that it was still needed in an age of emails and social media.

He said: "What town criers provide is a ceremonial standard and is something different for a way of getting people's attention regarding whatever it is that a council or town wants to promote.

"I do think that town criers being asked to take part in the celebrations is a mark of respect for what we do as we all pledge allegiance to the crown and there's plenty of us around the world, so it's fantastic that they want us to be part of the ceremonial parts.

"I saw the Queen when I was very young when she opened Symphony Hall in Birmingham, which was a wonderful moment, and it'll be nice to celebrate her 70th year, as I doubt this will ever happen again and she may be around for a few more years."

The Proclamation

Oyez Oyez Oyez

Today in our nation - and throughout the Commonwealth - we are celebrating our glorious Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Elizabeth - the second of that name - our most beloved Sovereign and Head of the Commonwealth for seventy years.

How apt that this should be the Platinum anniversary of her accession - Platinum – that most noble of metals, more precious even than gold.

And so it is in honour of this unique occasion that beacons will be lit this evening throughout the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the UK Overseas Territories - and in all the Capital Cities of the Commonwealth.