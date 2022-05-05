Wolverhampton cookery students learn how to prepare meals in ration challenge

Chefs from 167 Catering Support Regiment Royal Logistics Corps were running a ration pack challenge for catering students at Wolverhampton College. Pictured are catering students Zephan Coward, and Lineve McLean with Sgt Peter McAlindon QVRM.

A total of 13 students working towards their Level 2 diploma in professional cookery at Wolverhampton College took part in the event on Wednesday.

It was run by 167 catering Support Regiment, part of the Royal Logistics Corps, which provides catering to the Regular Army and the Army Reserve.

Learners were provided with ration packs which the army use to feed their soldiers when training or on operations – as well as bread, potatoes, eggs, vegetables, flour, cream and chocolate, and were given two hours to plan a menu and produce a three-course meal.

Nichola Doherty, hospitality and catering tutor at the college, said it was a "fantastic opportunity" for the pupils with the challenge testing their skills in "in teamwork, communication and timekeeping as they worked together to decide on their menus and produce their chosen dishes within the given time."

Chefs from the regiment were on-hand to support the students and gave feedback on the quality of their dishes and where improvements could be made.

The students will also told about opportunities within 167 Regiment, which is made up of trained chefs, as well as the benefits of joining either the Regular Army or Army Reserve.

Sgt Peter McAlindon QVRM, from 167 Catering Support, said: "The regiment is made up of people from a wide range of cultures, backgrounds and locations who have a passion for cooking and have taken this to the next level by supporting the Army Reserve.

"It has much to offer its soldiers and the regiment has spent a lot of time and effort improving catering skills and developing its troops."