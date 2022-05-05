Face of killer who brutally stabbed Wolverhampton grandfather

Brian Willington. Photo: West Midlands Police

Martin Latham, 41, was knifed in the chest outside Asda, in Wolverhampton Road, Heath Town, on September 6 last year and died later in hospital from his injuries.

The jury found Brian Willington, 33, guilty of the murder and having an article with a blade or a point in a public place at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said the verdict brought an end to a seven-month long investigation by detectives and forensic experts which started after they received multiple 999 calls around 9.15pm.

Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from the force's CID, said: "Martin was 41 when he died. His life was ended too soon. He had so much more to experience and much more to give.

“His death has left his family and friends devastated. They will never get over the shock of what happened.

Victim Martin Latham. Photo: West Midlands Police

“From our call handlers who quickly answered the 999 calls and sent officers to help, to forensic teams who searched for evidence, people across West Midlands Police worked around the clock to secure Brian Willington’s conviction. The people who helped Martin in his final moments should also be thanked, as should those who helped with our investigation by providing statements.

“I hope Martin’s family find some peace knowing that the person who robbed them of a son, brother, uncle, dad and a grandad will now pay the price. Our thoughts remain with them.”

Martin's family said: "As a family we are all truly devastated over the death of Martin. Our lives will never be the same again."