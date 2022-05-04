Wolverhampton Council submits planning application for wholesale markets

How the frontage will look

Wolverhampton Council aims to redevelop the markets so they can begin work on the new Brewers Yard city centre living scheme.

The scheme will accommodate the council’s fleet services operation, which is due to relocate from its current Culwell Street depot to pave the way for hundreds of new homes as part of the Brewers Yard regeneration masterplan.

The relocation of fleet services and redevelopment of the Hickman Avenue site will look to create a further 110 construction jobs, enable the reduction of the Council’s carbon footprint by 215 tonnes of CO2 and support its programme to deliver a fleet of electric vehicles.

Wolverhampton Council director of city housing and environment, John Roseblade, said: "This outline planning application is an important step in the regeneration of two strategically important city sites and will deliver huge benefits in terms of jobs, businesses and homes to help rejuvenate our city centre.

"The proposed relocation of our fleet services operation will make it more efficient and the redevelopment of the Hickman Avenue site will provide a major uplift to the city’s wholesale market.

"The Hickman Avenue redevelopment also forms part of the Council’s climate change commitment, enabling the transition of its combustion engine fleet to EV."

The proposals for modernisation have been developed in consultation with market traders and other existing users and would see the demolition of the existing buildings that are over 50 years old.

An outline planning application by the council is also set to be considered by planners for the Culwell Street depot site to demolish the existing buildings, remediate the brownfield land and make it ready for the development of new homes as part of the Brewers Yard scheme in the coming years.

Once all the land is unlocked for housing the completed scheme will see a mixture of houses and apartments, and new retail and commercial space.