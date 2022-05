Have you seen Selena?

Wolverhampton Police tweeted a picture of 36-year-old Leonie this afternoon (Tuesday).

The police posted:"Have you seen Leonie? The 36-year-old is missing from her home in Wolverhampton and we’re concerned for her wellbeing.

"She’s believed to be in a silver Seat Arona, reg DS71 HDC, and may be heading to Fenton in Stoke-on-Trent."