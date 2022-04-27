Major city road to close for resurfacing works

Motorists are facing roadworks in Penn Road, Wolverhampton.

The A449 Penn Road will shut on Tuesday at 10am to 12pm and again from 8pm to 10pm – along with the following day from 8pm to 10pm.

The closure will stretch from the junction with Manor Road, near the Roebuck pub, up to the junction with Goldthorn Hill and Coalway Road.

It means the stretch from the Stourbridge Road roundabout through Penn will remain open up to the Tesco Express and before the Roebuck pub.

Motorists wanting to access Goldthorn Hill will be diverted at the roundabout through Warstones Road. Emergency access will be maintained throughout.

And drivers travelling on the road near the junction of Witton Road will face further disruption with Severn Trent Water works being carried out.

It will see traffic control measures – multi-way signals – on Tuesday from 9.30am and 3pm. It means the disruption will happen at all once.

The roadworks comes after the road reopened after engineers carried out emergency works to a damaged manhole, with traffic measures being introduced earlier this week.