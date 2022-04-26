Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Extra time granted to question woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Wolverhampton

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished:

Extra time has been granted to question a woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with "serious" stab injuries in Wolverhampton.

It happened near Chequerfield Drive, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google
It happened near Chequerfield Drive, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered near the junction of Stubbs Road and Chequerfield Drive in Penn Fields at around 9pm on Sunday and taken to hospital.

He remains in a critical but stable condition with police handed extra time to question a 53-year-old woman on Tuesday, who is understood to be known to him.

Officers have carried out house to house enquiries but are very keen to hear from people who were in the area at the time and have not already spoken to them.

People who may have seen, or heard, something which will assist the investigation. And those with dash-cam footage have been urged to share it with the force.

People can contact West Midlands Police via live chat on their website and quote 20/283843/22.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News