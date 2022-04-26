Extra time granted to question woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Wolverhampton

It happened near Chequerfield Drive, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered near the junction of Stubbs Road and Chequerfield Drive in Penn Fields at around 9pm on Sunday and taken to hospital.

He remains in a critical but stable condition with police handed extra time to question a 53-year-old woman on Tuesday, who is understood to be known to him.

Officers have carried out house to house enquiries but are very keen to hear from people who were in the area at the time and have not already spoken to them.

People who may have seen, or heard, something which will assist the investigation. And those with dash-cam footage have been urged to share it with the force.