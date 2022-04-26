Driver who died after Wolverhampton crash that also killed young boxer is named locally

Merridale Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: SnapperSK

The 18-year-old was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa when it hit a wall off Merridale Road, in Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, at around 1.45am on Sunday, April 17.

His passenger, 18-year-old Wolverhampton boxer Ali Tazeem who had been hailed "the next big thing" by former world champion Amir Khan, died at the scene.

In a statement on Facebook on Monday, Wolverhampton Police said that "over the weekend we were made aware the driver had also succumbed to his injuries" and had died in hospital.

An online fundraising campaign has now been launched on gofundme by Esmat Zahid, from Birmingham, who says he was "close friends" with both of them.

He says he wants to fund water pumps in both of their names.

A statement on the fundraising page says: "On the morning of Sunday 17th April my close friends Sufyaan Hussain & Ali Tazeem were both involved in a car accident.

"Ali Tazeem passed away at the scene. & Sufyaan Hussain fought for a whole week before he left us.

Amir Khan with Ali Tazeem in 2020

"May Allah have mercy on both of there souls and grant them the highest rank in Jannah. May Allah give both the families and friends sabr. Ameen.

"I have started this fundraiser as a means of Sadaqah Jariyah by funding water pumps in both of there names. Please help us build water pumps to fund long term Sadaqah in there names.

"These water pumps will provide fresh drinking water to thousands of people In Sha Allah. However much or little you can donate, it will go a big way to help us achieve our target Insha Allah."

Thousands of mourners gathered for Ali Tazeems's funeral in Birmingham on Friday.

A fundraising campaign has raised over £13,000 in the teenager's memory, which Ali's family say will be used for projects worldwide that will help continue the boxer's legacy.

Ali was a student at Colton Hills Community School in Wolverhampton and lived in the city.

Ali started boxing at the age of eight at Priory Park Boxing Club in Dudley before moving to Prospects Amateur Boxing Club, Derby, and later joining Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy in Walsall, which was opened by his father.